Angelina Jolie Heads Out After Visiting a Friend in L.A.

Angelina Jolie is spending the afternoon with a friend.

The 48-year-old Eternals actress carried what appeared to be a script as she left a friend’s apartment building on Friday (January 19) in Los Angeles.

For her outing, Angelina kept things comfy and chic in a gray sweater, black pants, and sunglasses.

Angelina has also been busy over the last few months, as the star was seen on multiple occasions filming her upcoming movie Maria, in which she stars as the real-life opera singer Maria Callas.

Angelina‘s brother James Haven opened up in a rare interview about “protecting” her and her six kids following her split from husband Brad Pitt.

