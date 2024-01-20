Top Stories
Zayn Malik Makes Very Rare Public Appearance, Attends Kenzo Show During Paris Fashion Week

Zayn Malik Makes Very Rare Public Appearance, Attends Kenzo Show During Paris Fashion Week

Sofia Vergara Sued by Griselda Blanco's Family Ahead of Netflix Series Premiere

Sofia Vergara Sued by Griselda Blanco's Family Ahead of Netflix Series Premiere

Julia Fox Shares Details on Upcoming TV Adaptation of Her Book at Sundance Film Festival

Julia Fox Shares Details on Upcoming TV Adaptation of Her Book at Sundance Film Festival

Sat, 20 January 2024 at 12:41 pm

Angelina Jolie Heads Out After Visiting a Friend in L.A.

Angelina Jolie Heads Out After Visiting a Friend in L.A.

Angelina Jolie is spending the afternoon with a friend.

The 48-year-old Eternals actress carried what appeared to be a script as she left a friend’s apartment building on Friday (January 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie

For her outing, Angelina kept things comfy and chic in a gray sweater, black pants, and sunglasses.

Angelina has also been busy over the last few months, as the star was seen on multiple occasions filming her upcoming movie Maria, in which she stars as the real-life opera singer Maria Callas.

Angelina‘s brother James Haven opened up in a rare interview about “protecting” her and her six kids following her split from husband Brad Pitt.

Click through the gallery inside for more photos of Angelina Jolie stepping out in Los Angeles…
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie visits a friend in la 01
angelina jolie visits a friend in la 02
angelina jolie visits a friend in la 03
angelina jolie visits a friend in la 04
angelina jolie visits a friend in la 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Angelina Jolie