Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Spotted Working on New Movie 'Maria' Alongside Her (Photos)

Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Spotted Working on New Movie 'Maria' Alongside Her (Photos)

Angelina Jolie is hard at work on her upcoming movie Maria and her son Pax appears to be working on the project as well!

The mother-son duo were seen filming a scene together on the Pont Alexandre III bridge on Wednesday (October 11) in Paris, France.

Pax, 19, previously worked as a still photographer for Angelina‘s 2017 movie First They Killed My Father and he also worked in the assistance director department for her upcoming movie Without Blood.

Angelina is starring in the upcoming film about the late opera singer Maria Callas, which is director Pablo Larrain‘s third biopic about a prominent female figure. He previously directed Natalie Portman in Jackie and Kristen Stewart in Spencer.

We have lots more photos of Angelina on the set of the movie earlier in the day on Wednesday!

“I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge,” Angelina said about the role. “Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.”

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos of Angelina Jolie on set with her son…
Photos: Backgrid
