Wed, 11 October 2023 at 2:50 pm

Angelina Jolie Spotted Filming Maria Callas Movie, Almost Exactly One Year After Project Was Announced!

Angelina Jolie Spotted Filming Maria Callas Movie, Almost Exactly One Year After Project Was Announced!

Angelina Jolie has been spotted on the set of her upcoming Maria!

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress was seen in character as the late opera singer Maria Callas on Wednesday (October 11) in Paris, France.

Angelina was joined by co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee while filming a scene at the Palais-Royal. Later in the day, she wore another costume while shooting a difference scene.

It was announced back in October 2022 that Angelina would be starring in director Pablo Larrain‘s new biopic, which is said to trace the opera singer’s life through her death in 1977.

“I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge,” Angelina said about the opportunity. “Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.”

Browse through the gallery for nearly 100 photos of Angelina Jolie on set…
