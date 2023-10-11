Chip & Joanna Gaines Expand Empire, Launch New Podcast Network!

Chip and Joanna Gaines are getting into the podcast business!

The home renovation stars have just launched their own podcast network, Blind Nil Media, in partnership with The Roost Podcast Network, which is a division of Rooster Teeth and Warner Bros Discovery.

Chip and Joanna, of course, have a long-standing relationship with WBD as their Magnolia Network is with the media conglomerate, following years on HGTV.

Much like Magnolia Network, the new podcast network will feature programming with inspiring and empowering content to “inform, entertain and catalyze new ways of thinking to expand perspectives and bring people together.”

“We believe in the power of storytelling and are excited to explore new formats with this platform,” the Gaines shared in a statement. “The Roost has done incredible things in podcasts and we’re thrilled to bring our teams together to see what new voices and stories there are to share with the world.”

“Chip and Joanna have a distinct vision for programming that will resonate with their community and welcome more listeners,” AJ Feliciano, head of the Roost Podcast Network, said. “As a Texan myself, I appreciate their dedication to building a storytelling platform that will support the thriving podcast industry in the state. I am excited to see what we can create together.”

The network launches with two shows, 50 Fires: A Conversation of Money and Meaning, “where Carl Richards hosts hard conversations that will make people laugh, cry, and most importantly, navigate the complexities of money while uncovering the profoundly personal nature of our financial choices.”

Also launching on Blind Nil Media is the long-running series This Morning Walk, which is hosted by Libby DeLana and Alex Elle as they motivate listeners with the power of an everyday walk.

