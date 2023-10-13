Angelina Jolie is Totally In Character While Filming New Biopic 'Maria!' in France

Angelina Jolie is putting in another day of work on her new biopic Maria!

The 48-year-old is currently filming on location in Paris, France. She was spotted on Friday (October 13) outside Place Vendome.

In the film, she will be bringing famed opera singer Maria Callas to life, and she was dressed to channel the iconic musician.

Wearing thick glasses, Angelina was filmed exiting an old-school car. She clutched a purse in her hand and wore a pearl necklace. The actress competed her look with a long black trench coat, which was worn open and unbelted.

If you were unaware, Angelina joined the cast of the movie in October 2022. Filming started almost an entire year later, and the actress was joined by co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Fans will love to see that Angelina appears to be working with one of her children on set!

