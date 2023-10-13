Mindy Kaling Reunites With BFF & 'The Office' Co-Star BJ Novak for Night Out in West Hollywood

Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2023 at 3:19 pm

Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard are hanging out again, and suddenly everything feels right in the world!

Best friends Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, who played the funny couple on The Office, stepped out together earlier this week in West Hollywood, Calif.

They grabbed dinner together at San Vicente Bungalows on Wednesday (October 11), and it looks like they had a lot of fun.

Wearing a cool jacket and a smile, Mindy was photographed looking at BJ while they talked with another friend outside the venue.

If you were unaware, the actors have been very close for years now… as friends, coworkers and also a romantic couple. Late last year, Mindy opened up about why she and BJ aren’t an item anymore.

She also shared a silly story involving her pal and how he inspired her to always have a stocked pantry.

Earlier this year, Mindy also provided an update on a new project that fans are very excited for.

Scroll through the new photos of Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak together in the gallery…
bj novak mindy kaling reunion 01
bj novak mindy kaling reunion 02
bj novak mindy kaling reunion 03
bj novak mindy kaling reunion 04
bj novak mindy kaling reunion 05

