Thu, 12 October 2023 at 2:15 pm

Angelina Jolie Walks Dogs in Character on 'Maria' Set, Films on Iconic Champs-Élysées!

Angelina Jolie is going for a dog walk on the set of her upcoming biopic film, Maria!

The 48-year-old actress spent some time shooting on the famous Avenue des Champs-Élysées on Thursday (October 12) in Paris, where she was spotted walking a pair of fluffy poodles on set.

Angelina will star in the film’s titular role – renowned opera singer Maria Callas.

The star’s on-set attire was strikingly fashionable, as Angelina donned round-frame sunglasses and heavy knit outerwear typical of the film’s 1970s Parisian setting.

Maria will be directed directed by Pablo Larraín and currently does not have a release date.

Angelina‘s 19-year-old son Pax appears to be with his mom as she films, and new photos show them on set together!

Browse through the gallery for 70+ photos of Angelina Jolie walking dogs on the set of Maria…
Photos: Backgrid
