Only 1 Celebrity Has Seemingly Admitted to Having Buccal Fat Removal

For years now, the buccal fat removal trend has been dominating plastic surgery speculation among Hollywood.

You may have been hearing a lot about the plastic surgery procedure on TikTok and other platforms over the past few years.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgery, “The goal of buccal fat removal is to thin the cheeks, specifically in the area of the cheek hollows.”

The look gives a more defined cheek bone structure vs. having a rounder face.

Ellen Gendler, a dermatologist in New York, cautioned about the procedure, “When you take out an underlying structure in a permanent procedure and you age around it, you don’t know how it’s going to look.”

Darren Smith, a New York-based plastic surgeon, told CNN, “The big danger with buccal fat pad excision is prematurely aging the face. Something we know from a long time ago is that volume is what, among other things, brings the face a youthful experience. Really, buccal fat pad removal has to be done artistically, it’s not the kind of thing where you just want to remove all the buccal fat. You have to be very careful about removing the right amount for the right person.”

Smith added, “done artfully, not overdone, it can look cool in a lot of cases.”

Many fans have been trying to guess which celebrities, if any, might have had the procedure done.

It seems that only 1 celebrity has admitted to having their buccal fat removed from their cheeks.

