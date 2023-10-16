Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her for Another Day of Work on 'Maria' Movie

Angelina Jolie has two of her kids by her side on the set of her upcoming movie Maria!

The Oscar-winning actress was joined by her sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 19, while heading to work on another day of filming on Sunday (October 15) in Peloponnese, Greece.

Angelina was first seen on set last week, almost exactly one year after the project was first announced. She is starring in the upcoming film about the late opera singer Maria Callas, which is director Pablo Larrain‘s third biopic about a prominent female figure. He previously directed Natalie Portman in Jackie and Kristen Stewart in Spencer.

Pax previously worked as a still photographer for Angelina‘s 2017 movie First They Killed My Father and he also worked in the assistance director department for her upcoming movie Without Blood.

Maddox was a producer on First They Killed My Father and a trainee on her 2015 movie By the Sea.

Browse through the gallery for 80+ photos of Angelina Jolie on set with her sons…
