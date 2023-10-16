JoJo Reveals She Recorded a Scrapped Duet With Zayn Malik, Announces She's Working on a Memoir

JoJo opened up about a duet that she recorded that sadly did not get to see the light of day.

The 32-year-old “Leave (Get Out)” pop star took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the seventh anniversary of her album Mad Love over the weekend.

While answering questions from her fans, she announced that Burna Boy was her dream duet. In response, another fan recommended Zayn Malik, promoting a surprise revelation from the hitmaker.

Read more about JoJo’s duet with Zayn Malik…

“Love his voice, man,” JoJo said about the One Direction singer. “We actually have a duet that didn’t come out but still 🔥”

It’s not totally clear why the duet was scrapped, but at least there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood there.

While answering questions, JoJo also teased plans to release a memoir, describing the writing process as “the most harrowing/ longest writing exercise I’ve ever attempted.”

She would have quite a bit to discuss in a memoir. After finding breakout success as a teen, JoJo got stuck in an extended legal battle with her label. She has previously revealed the superstar who supported her through the difficult time.

The singer recently checked off another first – her Broadway debut.

See JoJo’s tweets below…

Love his voice, man. We actually have a duet that didn’t come out but still 🔥 https://t.co/RSr1byPmCR — JoJo. (@iamjojo) October 14, 2023