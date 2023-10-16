Will Smith Shares Public Letter for Jada Pinkett Smith After Reading Her Memoir

Will Smith has read his estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s new memoir and he has shared a public letter in response.

The book will be available to fans on October 17, but Will was given an advance copy and he had an emotional response.

Will previously told The New York Times about the book, “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Now, Will has a message directly for Jada.

Will sent the message to Jay Shetty, who read it to Jada on his On Purpose podcast.

“I applaud and honor you,” Will wrote in the letter (via E! News). “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the author’s club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

