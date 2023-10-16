Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About &amp; What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 7:03 pm

Constance Wu Reunites with Awkwafina at 'Little Shop of Horrors' Celebration

Constance Wu Reunites with Awkwafina at 'Little Shop of Horrors' Celebration

Constance Wu is now playing Audrey in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and she celebrated the musical’s 1000th performance with some famous friends!

The 41-year-old actress reunited with Crazy Rich Asians co-star Awkwafina at the party on Sunday night (October 15) at Bryant Park Grill in New York City.

Constance was also joined on the carpet by her co-star Corbin Bleu, who is playing the lead role of Seymour in the classic musical.

Jonathan Groff, who originated the role of Seymour in this production, and director Michael Mayer also attended the party.

When her casting was announced, Constance said, “I am so excited to be in this production, singing and performing alongside the brilliant Corbin Bleu, and enjoying the thrill of live & alive theater with the audience.” The show is currently being performed at the Westside Theatre.
Just Jared on Facebook
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 01
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 02
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 03
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 04
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 05
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 06
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 07
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 08
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 09
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 10
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 11
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 12
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 13
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 14
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 15
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 16
constance wu reunites with awkwafina little shop 17

Photos: Rebecca J Michelson
Posted to: Awkwafina, Broadway, Constance Wu, Corbin Bleu, Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr