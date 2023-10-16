Constance Wu Reunites with Awkwafina at 'Little Shop of Horrors' Celebration

Constance Wu is now playing Audrey in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and she celebrated the musical’s 1000th performance with some famous friends!

The 41-year-old actress reunited with Crazy Rich Asians co-star Awkwafina at the party on Sunday night (October 15) at Bryant Park Grill in New York City.

Constance was also joined on the carpet by her co-star Corbin Bleu, who is playing the lead role of Seymour in the classic musical.

Jonathan Groff, who originated the role of Seymour in this production, and director Michael Mayer also attended the party.

When her casting was announced, Constance said, “I am so excited to be in this production, singing and performing alongside the brilliant Corbin Bleu, and enjoying the thrill of live & alive theater with the audience.” The show is currently being performed at the Westside Theatre.