Will Smith Shares First Reaction to Jada Pinkett Smith's Memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith poured her heart into her memoir Worthy, and now Will Smith is reacting to the stories within.

If you haven’t seen yet, the 52-year-old actress spoke out about everything from the aftermath of the 2022 Oscars slap to the shocking revelation that she and 55-year-old actor have actually been separated for years.

In a New York Times profile published over the weekend, Will supplied his first reaction on the record to the book.

“The memoir, Smith said in an email, kind of woke him up. She had lived a life more on the edge than he’d realized, and she is more resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood,” the author wrote, along with a direct quote from Will:

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

