Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 2:35 pm

Will Smith Shares First Reaction to Jada Pinkett Smith's Memoir

Will Smith Shares First Reaction to Jada Pinkett Smith's Memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith poured her heart into her memoir Worthy, and now Will Smith is reacting to the stories within.

If you haven’t seen yet, the 52-year-old actress spoke out about everything from the aftermath of the 2022 Oscars slap to the shocking revelation that she and 55-year-old actor have actually been separated for years.

In a New York Times profile published over the weekend, Will supplied his first reaction on the record to the book.

Keep reading to find out more…

“The memoir, Smith said in an email, kind of woke him up. She had lived a life more on the edge than he’d realized, and she is more resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood,” the author wrote, along with a direct quote from Will:

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Find out even more bombshells that have come out of the memoir.
