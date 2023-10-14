5 Most Surprising Bombshells From Jada Pinkett Smith's NBC Interview

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her life in the buildup to the release of her memoir, Worthy.

The 52-year-old actress sat down with NBC’s Hoda Kotb for a special interview, which aired on Friday (October 13) night.

Snippets of Jada‘s interview were released prior to it’s airing. The clips included Jada speaking about her relationship with her husband Will Smith and revealing that they’ve been separated for the past seven years.

Jada also told of her surprise at Will calling her his wife before slapping Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

The full interview contained some even more shocking bombshells!

Browse through the slideshow for all the biggest reveals from Jada’s interview…