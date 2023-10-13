Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What 'Shocked' Her About the Oscars Slap (It's Not What You Think), What She Said to Chris Rock & How Will Smith Felt About It

Jada Pinkett Smith had more to say about the Oscars controversy involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

In the leadup to the release of her new book Worthy, the 52-year-old actress has embarked on a press tour where she’s spilled some major tea.

Quite a bit of it has had to do with the state of her relationship with Will and the fact that he slapped Chris onstage to defend her honor during the 2022 awards ceremony.

She’s set to share even more in an interview with Hoda Kotb, which airs on Friday (October 13) at 8pm ET. In the leadup, we’ve gotten two big teasers that promise more bombshells are on the way.

In one teaser, she reveals a component of the Oscars slap that left her truly “shocked,” and it was something that Will said. In the other, she revealed what she had to say to Chris in the immediate aftermath and how it made Will feel.

Scroll through the slideshow to see the two newest revelations from Jada Pink Smith’s press tour…