Khloe Kardashian Blasts Kris Jenner, Asks Her About Cheating on Her Dad

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner will go head to head in a new episode of their Hulu reality series The Kardashians.

The series, which airs new episodes on Thursdays, is teasing a blowup between mother and daughter, and it seems like it started over a misunderstanding.

In a preview for what’s to come, Khloe puts her mom on blast in a big way. She also brought up the affair that she had while married to Robert Kardashian.

Khloe and Kris‘ argument seems to steam from a misunderstanding of sorts. However, the Good American founder is not pulling her punches.

“Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f-cked up big time with me,” she said to her mom, with Kris denying that she made any mistakes and accusing Khloe of “spiraling.”

Undeterred, Khloe insisted, “I’m never f-cking heard. We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole.”

In another segment, Khloe addresses her mom’s infidelity, asking, “What was your mindset when you cheated?”

“Who the f-ck else am I talking to,” she responded when Kris seemed confused.

If you missed it, Khloe and Tristan Thompson recently addressed the NBA star’s past cheating scandals.