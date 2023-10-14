Top Stories
5 Most Surprising Bombshells From Jada Pinkett Smith's NBC Interview

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sat, 14 October 2023 at 8:46 am

Richest 'Modern Family' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $180 Million!)

Richest 'Modern Family' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $180 Million!)

Modern Family premiered over 14 years ago!

The hit ABC comedy starring Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons premiered back in September 2009.

Modern Family went on to win countless awards including 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, and has been ranked as one of the Best Shows of All Time by TV Guide.

After 11 seasons, Modern Family came to an end in 2020.

The cast of the hit show has gone on to achieve incredible things in their own careers, and have amassed an impressive amount of money.

We’ve gathered all of the main cast members of Modern Family, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

Click through the slideshow to find out who the richest Modern Family cast member is…

