Taylor Swift Dating History - Full List of Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

Following the news of Taylor Swift’s apparent confirmation of her latest romance with some PDA over the weekend, Swifties are eagerly waiting to hear more about Taylor‘s love life.

The artist has had a highly publicized dating history over the years, and although they have unfortunately not worked out, they have created several hit songs in catalog, including “Back to December” and “All Too Well.”

Now that Taylor is possibly dating someone new, we’re looking back at all her rumored and confirmed past relationships before and after her rise to superstardom.

Click through to find out who Taylor Swift has been linked to over the years…