Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 3:31 pm

MrBeast Enlists Some Star Power In Latest YouTube Video - Watch Now!

MrBeast Enlists Some Star Power In Latest YouTube Video - Watch Now!

MrBeast dropped a new YouTube video on Saturday (October 14) and it, of course, already has millions and millions of views!

The 25-year-old creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has the most subscribed to individual channel, and he upped the star power in his latest video.

Titled, “$1 Vs $100,000,000 House!” the new video takes a look at a $1 house vs multiple million dollar homes across the US, and Jimmy even enlisted a few famous faces to join along on the house tours.

Check out the video inside…

Mark Cuban and his son Jake joined the Beast crew at the $45 million home, located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Mark and Jake even played a little basketball with the crew!

Miranda Cosgrove joined next as they toured a $69 million home, and upon arrival, Jimmy asked how it compared to her own home. “It’s a lot bigger than my house,” she said.

At the end of the video, Jimmy brought in Justin Timberlake to tour a $139 million mansion in Bel Air.

“Have you ever seen a better view than this in your life?” Jimmy said, to which Justin jokingly responded, “Yeah man, you guys really, the CGI is perfect. It looks real!”

Check out the video now!

In case you missed it, Miranda‘s TV show iCarly has sadly been canceled after three seasons on Paramount+. The show was left on a huge cliffhanger!
Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
