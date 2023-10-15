Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Was Blamed for Oscars Slap, Reveals How She Felt When Chris Rock Joked About Her During Netflix Special

Jada Pinkett Smith has more to say about the aftermath of the infamous Oscars slap.

The 52-year-old Red Table Talk host, actress and author has been on the promo circuit ahead of the release of her new memoir, Worthy. Along the way, she’s spoken candidly about when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Speaking to the New York Times, Jada opened up about life after the incident.

More specifically, she discussed how and why she was blamed for what went down. Jada also addressed Chris‘ March 2023 Netflix special, which featured multiple digs about her and Will.

Scroll through to see what Jada Pinkett Smith had to say…