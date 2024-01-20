Gavin Newsom Reveals His 'Behind the Scenes' Involvement in WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strikes

California Governor Gavin Newsom is opening up about last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The writers strike went from May to September 2023, and the actors strike occurred from July to November 2023.

When Gavin appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday (January 19), Bill asked why he didn’t get “more involved” in working to resolve the strikes.

In response, the governor replied that he was involved and that it was simply “behind the scenes.” He claimed that he met with many people from both unions and studios.

“Not only meeting with both sides, meeting with individuals, phone calls, text messages, emails, working behind the scenes, national groups, state groups,” Gavin said.

He explained, “So it is all part of the art of the possible in the deal, in the context of not showing your cards and showing a bias upfront, so you can be constructive behind the scenes when both parties call you when you are needed…Sometimes you are more public, sometimes it is done behind the scenes.”

