Sat, 20 January 2024 at 4:45 pm

Kim Kardashian Goes Comfy in Sweats for Son Saint's Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian Goes Comfy in Sweats for Son Saint's Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian is stepping out to cheer on her son.

The 43-year-old reality star and businesswoman made her way through the parking lot as she arrived at 8-year-old son Saint West‘s basketball game on Friday night (January 19) in Los Angeles.

For her outing, Kim went comfy while wearing an un-zipped black hoodie over a white tank top paired with baggy black sweatpants and a black hat.

A few days earlier, Kim and sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner stepped out in Aspen to do some shopping at a very popular store.

If you missed it, Kim recently addressed criticism surrounding something she has in her office.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Kim Kardashian stepping out for the basketball game…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kim Kardashian