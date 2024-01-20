Saoirse Ronan Dishes on Scrapped 'Barbie' Role, Reveals Who She Would've Played

Saoirse Ronan is opening up about her scrapped Barbie cameo!

In a new interview with Variety, the 29-year-old Lady Bird star confirmed that she was originally supposed to appear in the record-breaking movie.

Apparently, she was going to play Weird Barbie!

Keep reading to find out more…

When the interviewer pointed out that Timothée Chalamet mentioned he and Saoirse were both set to have cameos in the film, the actress confirmed it.

“I don’t know what he was going to be, but I was definitely going to be Weird Barbie,” she shared. “I don’t know how to take that. I would have been with Kate McKinnon, so that would have been nice. I had a scene but didn’t ever get to do it, and it wasn’t in the movie.”

The Little Women actress couldn’t recall the exact details of the scene.

“I can’t even remember now, but it was weird,” she told Variety. “I think I’d be the strange girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and wouldn’t look at anyone.”

Saoirse recently debuted her new movie The Outrun at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.