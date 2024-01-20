Top Stories
Zayn Malik Makes Very Rare Public Appearance, Attends Kenzo Show During Paris Fashion Week

Zayn Malik Makes Very Rare Public Appearance, Attends Kenzo Show During Paris Fashion Week

Sofia Vergara Sued by Griselda Blanco's Family Ahead of Netflix Series Premiere

Sofia Vergara Sued by Griselda Blanco's Family Ahead of Netflix Series Premiere

Julia Fox Shares Details on Upcoming TV Adaptation of Her Book at Sundance Film Festival

Julia Fox Shares Details on Upcoming TV Adaptation of Her Book at Sundance Film Festival

Sat, 20 January 2024 at 11:58 am

Saoirse Ronan Debuts New Movie 'The Outrun' at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Saoirse Ronan Debuts New Movie 'The Outrun' at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Saoirse Ronan is stepping out to promote her new movie.

The 29-year-old four-time Oscar-nominated actress attended the premiere of her new movie The Outrun during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Friday evening (January 19) at the Library Center Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Saoirse Ronan

Joining Saoirse at the premiere was the movie’s director Nora Fingscheidt and author Amy Liptrot, who wrote the 2016 memoir of the same name which the movie is based on.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “After living life on the edge in London, Rona (Ronan) attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. She returns to the wild beauty of Scotland’s Orkney Islands — where she grew up — hoping to heal.”

Nora and Amy co-wrote the screenplay.

If you missed it, Saoirse recently sparked engagement rumors!

FYI: Saoirse is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Saoirse Ronan at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 01
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 02
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 03
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 04
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 05
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 06
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 07
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 08
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 09
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 10
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 11
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 12
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 13
saoirse ronan the outrun at sundance 14

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Saoirse Ronan