Saoirse Ronan Debuts New Movie 'The Outrun' at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Saoirse Ronan is stepping out to promote her new movie.

The 29-year-old four-time Oscar-nominated actress attended the premiere of her new movie The Outrun during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Friday evening (January 19) at the Library Center Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Joining Saoirse at the premiere was the movie’s director Nora Fingscheidt and author Amy Liptrot, who wrote the 2016 memoir of the same name which the movie is based on.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “After living life on the edge in London, Rona (Ronan) attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. She returns to the wild beauty of Scotland’s Orkney Islands — where she grew up — hoping to heal.”

Nora and Amy co-wrote the screenplay.

FYI: Saoirse is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

