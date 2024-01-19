Top Stories
'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 2:09 pm

Kim Kardashian Shops for Cowboy Hat at Aspen's Hottest Store with Khloe & Kendall!

The Kardashian-Jenner family is in Aspen and they hit up the hottest store in town!

Kim Kardashian was joined by sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner while shopping at Kemo Sabe on Wednesday (January 17) in Aspen, Col.

Sources say that the family was filming an episode of their Hulu reality series The Kardashians and that they “indulged in a shopping spree, customizing boots, hats, and other Western-inspired apparel and accessories.”

Kim was seen wearing one of the brand’s famous cowboy hats while Kendall was all dressed up as she perused the hat section.

Back in December, Rihanna was at the store when she ran into one of her favorite Real Housewives stars, Kyle Richards. Their families had a sweet moment together inside the store!

If you can’t make it to Aspen, you can shop now at KemoSabe.com!

Photos: Courtesy of Kemo Sabe/Backgrid
