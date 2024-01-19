Crystal Hefner Says She Was Never 'In Love' with Hugh Hefner, Details Strict Rules While Living in Playboy Mansion

Crystal Hefner is sharing new details about her marriage to Hugh Hefner.

The 37-year-old model married the Playboy founder in 2012 and was with him until his death at the age of 91 in 2017.

While promoting her new tell-all memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, Crystal revealed that while she did have love for Hugh, she was never “in love” with him.

“I realized I was dealing with a really big power imbalance,” Crystal shared with People. “It seemed like a world of success and fantasy, but everyone’s having to sleep with an 80-year-old. There’s a price. Everything has a price.”

Crystal first met Hugh in 2009 when she attended a Halloween party at the Playboy mansion. Days later, Hugh asked her to move in alongside his other girlfriends at the time, twins Karissa Shannon and Kristina Shannon.

“At the time I thought I was on top,” Crystal recalled. “I thought, wow, if I just like everything that he likes and do all the things that he wants me to do, then I’m the favorite. And I was, but I just lost myself in the process.”

However, Crystal quickly learned that living in the Playboy mansion as Hugh‘s girlfriend came with very strict rules she had to follow.

Crystal claims that each week, Hugh made his girlfriends come to him for their “allowance” and that they all had to follow his beauty standards.

“Our nail polish couldn’t be anything but some neutral color, no French manicure,” Crystal said. She was also told, “Don’t have a belly button ring because that’s trashy.”

“He would tell me ‘Wear the flag,’” Crystal added. “That’s the Playboy logo and those shirts were uncomfortable and cheap.”

Crystal also recalled Hugh allegedly pointing to her roots when her dark, natural brown hair started growing out.

“So I’d have to go bleach it and it would burn my scalp and I’d have blisters,” Crystal said. “But for some reason I thought this was all normal and that’s what it meant to be seen as beautiful in Hef’s eyes.”

Hugh‘s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison also recently spoke about the beauty rules she had to follow when they were dating, and revealed why he hated when Playmates wore red lipstick.

Crystal will be releasing her memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself on Jan. 23.