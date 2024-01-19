Normani Provides Exciting Update About Her Debut Solo Album, Teases a Timeline

Normani provided a long-awaited update on her debut album.

The 27-year-old Fifth Harmony alum jumpstarted her solo career with her candy coated single “Motivation” back in 2019. Since then, she’s dropped a couple of other songs. However, an album has yet to materialize. That will change before long, though!

While on the red carpet at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival promoting her new movie Freaky Tales, she provided an update on the project and teased when fans would be hearing it.

Read more about Normani’s new era…

Speaking to Deadline, Normani confirmed that the new music was coming this year. However, the plans were a little different than before.

“The singles have changed. I will definitely say that. And you guys won’t know what’s coming,” she teased, adding, “I’m so, so excited.”

The hitmaker also addressed jokes about the album’s delay.

“I want this to come out just as bad as you guys do. I think that’s such a misconception. I want this project to come out more than literally anybody,” she stressed.”

She also made it clear that it will be worth the wait: “But it’s literally the best music that I’ve made, and I couldn’t be more proud. I know that once it comes out, you guys are going to be like, ‘Ok, the wait was definitely worth it.’”

If you missed it, Normani‘s Fifth Harmony bandmate Ally Brooke recently shared some shocking news about how much money the girl group gets for their hits.