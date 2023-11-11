Bill Maher Slams Pro-Palestinian Young People in New Monologue - Watch

Bill Maher is not afraid to share his opinion on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

During his Real Time opening monologue on Friday (November 10), he discussed a screening of Hamas attack footage and criticized protestors.

The comedian and talk show host mocked young Palestine supporters while addressing the topic.

Bill introduced the issue by joking, “With the actors’ strike over, who’s gonna figure out the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Twitter?”

He spoke about the Wednesday (November 8) screening of Bearing Witness at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The film is 43 minutes of uncensored footage from the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Protestors showed up and fist fights broke out after the event.

“They were showing 43 minutes of the Hamas attack on October 7 in Israel, and without any editorialization, just the footage that they themselves, Hamas, took and wanted the world to see,” Bill said. “But the pro-Palestinian people, who demonstrated, they do not like this.”

He added pointedly, “The college kids prefer to think of the Hamas people as just a kind of a rag-tag bunch of underdogs. Kind of the bad news bears of the Middle East.”

