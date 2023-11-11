'The View's Ana Navarro Defends Saying She Wants to 'Breastfeed' Maluma

Ana Navarro is addressing the backlash she faced after she made some comments about Maluma.

Last weekend, the 51-year-old The View co-host took to Instagram where she talked about seeing the 29-year-old Colombian singer in concert.

“Good Lord that boy, Maluma is sexy -he’s young enough to be my son, which might explain why I’d like to breast feed him,” Ana wrote in part.

After the comments, many took issue with Ana, with one person saying they were “disappointed” with her “vulgarity.”

During a new episode of the Behind the Table podcast, Ana defended her comments.

“Listen, if you don’t want to get vulgarity and something crass, and directness and bluntness… literally don’t follow me, don’t listen to me,” Ana said.

“You think I’m the only menopausal woman or man lusting over Maluma? Go look at him, he looks like a Latino David. Like, he could have been carved by Michelangelo,” Ana continued. “I mean, he is crazy good-looking. This kid is a perfect human specimen.”

Ana then joked about being older and not actually being able to breastfeed Maluma.

“I’m 51 years old, I couldn’t get anything to come out if I tried,” Ana said.

If you missed it, Maluma recently announced he’s going to be a dad!