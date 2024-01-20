Dua Lipa Reveals Why She Doesn't Go to Therapy & Explains How Being Single Inspired Her New Album

Dua Lipa is opening up about her personal life!

In her cover story interview for Rolling Stone, the 28-year-old pop star shared her thoughts on therapy and reflected on her time being single.

She also revealed that her singlehood inspired a lot of her upcoming album.

Dua told the magazine, “I’m not very good at therapy, to be honest.” She prefers taking care of her mental health by practicing meditation and yoga.

“As much as I’m disciplined in so many areas of my life — or I try to be — I have a little bit of a harder time locking myself down to talk about how I feel,” she explained. “I think that in part is down to the fact that I think I have a really easy communication with my friends. I talk to my friends about everything that’s happening.”

The “Houdini” singer shared that “closing the circle” and facing issues head-on is what really helps her move forward.

Although Dua appears to be happy with Callum Turner now, she wrote her third studio album about being single.

“I think I have an idea of the kind of person I am in love and relationships, and I feel like it’s everything or nothing,” she said. “When I’m with someone, I’m there to just give it my 100 percent, my all.”

Dua also called herself a “hopeless romantic” and admitted that she tends to “ignore the red flag.”

She recently addressed leaving her management and discussed the Israel-Palestine conflict.