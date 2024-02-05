Tortured Poets Department's Release Date Could Be an Easter Egg Based on What Happened on April 19, 2023!

Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the 2024 Grammys.

Since the announcement, Swifties have gotten to work figuring out Easter eggs! The first is that Taylor‘s ex Joe Alwyn and Phoebe Bridgers‘ ex Paul Mescal had a group chat called “The Tortured Man Club,” which is obviously similar to Taylor‘s album name.

Now, another big Easter egg has seemingly been discovered by Swifties.

The release date for the album is April 19, 2024….which was a big day in Taylor‘s world on April 19, 2023.

A TikToker named @swiftiesweetheart made a video about this, and it has over 500,000 views right now.

On April 19, 2023, Taylor got dinner with her friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. While we don’t know the exact details, news of Taylor and Joe‘s breakup happened just a few weeks before.

Sometime on April 19, 2023, Ryan unfollowed Joe on Instagram, which started a domino effect of lots of Taylor‘s celeb friends quickly unfollowing Joe. From April 19-April 21, 8 of Taylor‘s celebrity pals unfollowed him.

Because of all of this, some fans believe this could be a breakup album.

