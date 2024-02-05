Top Stories
Phoebe Bridgers & Bo Burnham Hold Hands at Grammys 2024 After Party

Phoebe Bridgers & Bo Burnham Hold Hands at Grammys 2024 After Party

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham hold hands as they arrive at a 2024 Grammys party held at Chateau Marmont on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old boygenius singer and 33-year-old comedian have been linked since December of 2022.

At the 2024 Grammys, Phoebe walked away with four wins, three of which were with boygenius. If you don’t know, Phoebe was nominated in six categories at the start of the evening.

If you haven’t already seen, you can see the full winners list for the Grammys right here, which includes every single award given out both during the pre-show telecast and primetime show.

Browse through the gallery to see photos of Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers at the Grammys after party together…
