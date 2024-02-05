'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Begins Production, Casting Announced for Jamie & Claire's Parents!

Production on Outlander: Blood of My Blood has officially begun, and we have some major casting news!

Starz has revealed who will be portraying Jamie’s parents and Claire’s parents in the prequel series.

The prequel series to the hit Starz show will explore the lives and relationship of Jamie’s parents, and today, it was confirmed that the show will also explore the origin of Claire’s parents, too! The 10 episode series is being filmed in Scotland.

Starz shared: “The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.”

The roles of Jamie and Claire are played by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in Outlander.

