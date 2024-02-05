Top Stories
Jacob Elordi Allegedly Fought With Radio Producer, Under Police Investigation - Read the Transcript of the Reported Altercation

Inside Grammys 2024: 100 Backstage Photos from Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son Ren&eacute;-Charles Ang&eacute;lil Walks Her On Stage

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Mon, 05 February 2024 at 9:09 am

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Keep Close at Grammys 2024 Party!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are still going strong!

The 31-year-old actress and entertainer and 35-year-old producer kept close as they arrived at a 2024 Grammys party on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles.

If you don’t know, Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny back in December of 2023. They were photographed together in public for the first time in January of 2024.

You can see Selena Gomez‘s full dating history right here if you haven’t already. There are some famous faces on the list, including some you might have forgotten about already!

Browse through all the photos of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco arriving for the Grammys party…
Photos: Backgrid
