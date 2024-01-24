Judge Denies Danny Masterson Bail, & It's Partly Because of His Divorce From Bijou Phillips

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge is signaling that Danny Masterson will be denied bail after being convicted of rape.

The former That ’70s Show actor was sentenced to 30 years in prison in September 2023. His legal team is appealing the ruling.

However, newly unveiled court documents reveal why he would not be released on bail if the appeal if denied. The reasoning was linked in part to his divorce from Bijou Phillips.

“If defendant’s conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life,” Judge Charlaine Olmedo ruled in court documented obtained by Deadline.

They continued, explaining, “In light of the fact that defendant has no wife to go home to, defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful.”

Bijou filed to divorce Danny shortly after his conviction. He gave her full custody of their shared daughter in October.

Prior to the ruling, Danny‘s legal team said that the actor “offers to comply with any relevant terms and conditions imposed by the Court that enable him to be an at-home parent and financial provider for his family, including house arrest and/or participation in an electronic monitoring program administered by the probation department.”

