Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 8:27 pm

Danny Masterson Gives Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Full Custody of Their Daughter

Danny Masterson Gives Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Full Custody of Their Daughter

Danny Masterson is granting his estranged wife Bijou Phillips full custody of their nine-year-old daughter as he serves his prison sentence.

The 47-year-old former That ’70s Show actor was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of rape. On September 19, Bijou, 43, filed for divorce from Danny after nearly 12 years of marriage.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday (October 20), Danny agreed to give Bijou full legal and physical custody of their daughter Fianna.

The custody agreement aligns with Bijou‘s request when she filed for divorce. Danny has requested visitation rights, the outlet reports.

If you haven’t seen, a 19-year-old Danny Masterson interview with Conan O’Brien has gone viral after the actor’s 30-year prison sentence.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bijou Phillips, Danny Masterson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images