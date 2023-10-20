Danny Masterson Gives Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Full Custody of Their Daughter

Danny Masterson is granting his estranged wife Bijou Phillips full custody of their nine-year-old daughter as he serves his prison sentence.

The 47-year-old former That ’70s Show actor was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of rape. On September 19, Bijou, 43, filed for divorce from Danny after nearly 12 years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday (October 20), Danny agreed to give Bijou full legal and physical custody of their daughter Fianna.

The custody agreement aligns with Bijou‘s request when she filed for divorce. Danny has requested visitation rights, the outlet reports.

