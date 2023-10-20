Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Out 'Nepo Baby' Criticism

Gwyneth Paltrow is addressing the “nepo baby” debate.

The whole debate all started last year when New York Magazine released an article about the tons of celebs that have parents, siblings, or other relatives in Hollywood and pointed out that it seemingly makes it easier for them to have access to opportunities that other people did not have.

If you didn’t know, Gwyneth, 51, is technically a “nepo baby” herself with her mom being two-time Emmy winning actress Blythe Danner and her late father Bruce Paltrow was a TV director.

In a new interview, Gwyneth called out all of the criticism surrounding the debate.

“Now there’s this whole nepo baby culture, and there’s this judgment that exists around kids of famous people,” Gwyneth shared in her interview with The Guardian. “But there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do.”

Speaking about her 19-year-old daughter Apple, Gwyneth said that she “just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn,” adding, “Nobody rips on a kid who’s like: ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and grandad.’”

She continued, “The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice.”

Gwyneth went on to say that she’s trying to protect Apple and son Moses, 17, from being branded with the “nepo baby” title. She shares both of her kids with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“I think it’s kind of an ugly moniker,” Gwyneth said. “I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”

This isn’t the first time Gwyneth has addressed the “nepo baby” debate.

