Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 8:08 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Out 'Nepo Baby' Criticism

Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Out 'Nepo Baby' Criticism

Gwyneth Paltrow is addressing the “nepo baby” debate.

The whole debate all started last year when New York Magazine released an article about the tons of celebs that have parents, siblings, or other relatives in Hollywood and pointed out that it seemingly makes it easier for them to have access to opportunities that other people did not have.

If you didn’t know, Gwyneth, 51, is technically a “nepo baby” herself with her mom being two-time Emmy winning actress Blythe Danner and her late father Bruce Paltrow was a TV director.

In a new interview, Gwyneth called out all of the criticism surrounding the debate.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Now there’s this whole nepo baby culture, and there’s this judgment that exists around kids of famous people,” Gwyneth shared in her interview with The Guardian. “But there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do.”

Speaking about her 19-year-old daughter Apple, Gwyneth said that she “just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn,” adding, “Nobody rips on a kid who’s like: ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and grandad.’”

She continued, “The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice.”

Gwyneth went on to say that she’s trying to protect Apple and son Moses, 17, from being branded with the “nepo baby” title. She shares both of her kids with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“I think it’s kind of an ugly moniker,” Gwyneth said. “I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”

This isn’t the first time Gwyneth has addressed the “nepo baby” debate.

Also pictured inside: Gwyneth Paltrow attending the launch event for her good.clean.goop on Wednesday night (Oct. 18) in Santa Monica, Calif. good.clean.goop is an accessible and clean line of skin care, body and hair care, and wellness products launching at Target and Amazon this Sunday, October 22
Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow calls out nepo baby criticism 01
gwyneth paltrow calls out nepo baby criticism 02
gwyneth paltrow calls out nepo baby criticism 03
gwyneth paltrow calls out nepo baby criticism 04
gwyneth paltrow calls out nepo baby criticism 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images