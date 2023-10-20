Lady Gaga Joined by Boyfriend Michael Polanksy for Late-Night Recording Studio Session in NYC

Lady Gaga is making a rare appearance with boyfriend Michael Polansky!

The 37-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winning entertainer and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend linked arms as they left Electric Lady Studio after a late night session on Thursday night (October 19) in New York City.

Hours before heading to the recording studio, Gaga made a surprise appearance at the launch party for the Rolling Stones‘ new album Hackney Diamonds.

While at the party, Gaga joined the rock group up on stage to perform their new collab “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

Gaga and Michael‘s night out in NYC comes after they checked out Katy Perry and U2‘s residency shows in Las Vegas earlier this month.

If you didn’t know, Gaga and Michael confirmed that they were a couple in February 2020. However, they keep their relationship largely out of the public eye.

Back in November 2021, she made some rare comments about him.

