Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 8:40 pm

Lady Gaga Joined by Boyfriend Michael Polanksy for Late-Night Recording Studio Session in NYC

Lady Gaga Joined by Boyfriend Michael Polanksy for Late-Night Recording Studio Session in NYC

Lady Gaga is making a rare appearance with boyfriend Michael Polansky!

The 37-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winning entertainer and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend linked arms as they left Electric Lady Studio after a late night session on Thursday night (October 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

Hours before heading to the recording studio, Gaga made a surprise appearance at the launch party for the Rolling Stones‘ new album Hackney Diamonds.

While at the party, Gaga joined the rock group up on stage to perform their new collab “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

Gaga and Michael‘s night out in NYC comes after they checked out Katy Perry and U2‘s residency shows in Las Vegas earlier this month.

If you didn’t know, Gaga and Michael confirmed that they were a couple in February 2020. However, they keep their relationship largely out of the public eye.

Back in November 2021, she made some rare comments about him.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky stepping out in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 01
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 02
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 03
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 04
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 05
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 06
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 07
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 08
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 09
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 10
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 11
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 12
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 13
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 14
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 15
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 16
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 17
lady gaga michael polansky late night studio session 18

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images