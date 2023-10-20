Lady Gaga Attends the Rolling Stones' Album Release Party to Celebrate Their New Song Together!

Lady Gaga‘s new song with the Rolling Stones is featured on the band’s new album and she stepped out for the album release party!

The Oscar and Grammy-winning singer looked fierce in a sparkling jumpsuit while arriving to the event on Thursday night (October 19) at Racket NYC in New York City.

The band’s new album Hackney Diamonds is out now and features “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” a new song with Gaga‘s vocals and Stevie Wonder on the keys.

“She’s a really great singer and I’d never heard her sing quite that style before. Not exactly. We did it live in the room and that was a great experience, her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident. And then we came back and then did some extra parts that we hadn’t done on the day and then we did some tidying up and we were just in the overdub room, really face-to-face, getting them really tight, the parts really tight, and then being slightly competitive and screaming,” Mick Jagger told Apple Music of the collab.

Go listen to the song now!