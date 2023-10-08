Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Michael Polansky Attend U2 & Katy Perry's Las Vegas Residency Shows!

Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2023 at 8:59 pm

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky are checking out the shows in Las Vegas!

After wrapping up the latest run of her Jazz + Piano residency on October 5, the 37-year-old entertainer and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend spent their weekend at Katy Perry and U2‘s shows.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday night (Oct. 6), Gaga , Michael, and her manager Bobby Campbell attended Katy‘s PLAY residency show at the Resorts World Las Vegas, as seen in a video shared by a fan on Twitter. Katy will be ending her residency on Nov. 4.

Then on Saturday night (Oct. 7), Gaga, Michael, and a group of their friends were spotted up in the VIP section of the newly opened The Sphere venue for U2‘s show.

During the show, U2‘s frontman Bono reportedly gave Gaga a special shout-out.

“I better sing these notes right, Lady Gaga is in the house tonight,” Bono said during the show, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

If you didn’t know, Gaga and Michael confirmed that they were a couple in February 2020. However, they keep their relationship largely out of the public eye.

Back in November 2021, she made some rare comments about him.

Have you listened to Lady Gaga‘s new song yet?!
