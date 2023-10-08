Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Michael Polansky Attend U2 & Katy Perry's Las Vegas Residency Shows!
Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky are checking out the shows in Las Vegas!
After wrapping up the latest run of her Jazz + Piano residency on October 5, the 37-year-old entertainer and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend spent their weekend at Katy Perry and U2‘s shows.
On Friday night (Oct. 6), Gaga , Michael, and her manager Bobby Campbell attended Katy‘s PLAY residency show at the Resorts World Las Vegas, as seen in a video shared by a fan on Twitter. Katy will be ending her residency on Nov. 4.
Then on Saturday night (Oct. 7), Gaga, Michael, and a group of their friends were spotted up in the VIP section of the newly opened The Sphere venue for U2‘s show.
During the show, U2‘s frontman Bono reportedly gave Gaga a special shout-out.
“I better sing these notes right, Lady Gaga is in the house tonight,” Bono said during the show, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
If you didn’t know, Gaga and Michael confirmed that they were a couple in February 2020. However, they keep their relationship largely out of the public eye.
Back in November 2021, she made some rare comments about him.