Christian McCaffrey Says He Wouldn't Let Fiancee Olivia Culpo Buy His Mom a Super Bowl Suite

Christian McCaffrey says that his fiancee Olivia Culpo and his mom Lisa will not be sitting in a suite at the 2024 Super Bowl, despite Olivia‘s offer to buy the tickets.

Lisa previously opened up about not being able to afford tickets for a suite.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Lisa revealed on her podcast last week. “Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia. So, we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

Olivia later announced that she was planning a birthday surprise for Lisa and would be buying her a suite for the game. Now, Christian is explaining why that won’t happen.

“She tried to, but I will not let anybody pay to watch me play. I had to nix that,” Christian told Extra. He reiterated, “I’m not letting anyone pay to watch me play.”

Christian also talked about wedding planning and all the hard work Olivia has been putting in.

“Well, she’s done a hell of a job. She’s definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now, but I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything that that she wants I also like so but it’s going really well… I’m so thankful that I have someone like her who’s not just supporting me the way she is but also handling all stuff like that and allowing me to do what I love in the moment while she’s still working on her career as well,” he said. “It’s been going really well.”

Olivia recently explained why she decided to date Christian despite swearing off athletes.