Madonna Announces the Final Show of Her 'Celebration Tour' - Ticket Info, Dates & Venues!

Madonna is adding one final date to her acclaimed first-ever greatest hits tour, the Celebration Tour!

The Queen of Pop, who is currently trekking all across North America after touring Europe, announced the final added date due to overwhelming demand.

A third and final show is taking place in Miami, Fla. on April 9 at Kaseya Center, extending the global tour to 80 dates in total.

“The Last and final show is being added to the Celebration Tour !!!! It’s going to be on April 9th in Miami! Can you Handle the Heat! 🔥🔥🔥!” she wrote on social media.

The tour first kicked off back in October in London with a record six sold-out shows at The O2, moving across 13 countries.

She’s about to perform five nights in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum, as well as 5 nights at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, wrapping up the tour on April 26, 2024.

Tickets for the new date will go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

Visit madonna.com/tour for complete tour and ticket listing.



Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the new date beginning today, Tuesday (February 6) at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday (February 8) at 5 p.m local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a presale opportunity starting today from 11.am. to Wednesday at 5 p.m. local time. For VIP tickets, head to vipnation.com.

She also shared an incredible tour highlight video…

The Celebration Tour Upcoming 2024 Dates

Thu, Feb 8 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue, Feb 13 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Feb 17 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Sun, Feb 18 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, Feb 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sat, Feb 24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Tue, Feb 27 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Wed, Feb 28 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Fri, Mar 1 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Sat, Mar 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Mon, Mar 4 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tue, Mar 5 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Thu, Mar 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Sat, Mar 9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Mon, Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Wed, Mar 13 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Sat, Mar 16 Phoenix, CA Footprint Center

Tue, Mar 19 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sun, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Mon, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Thu, Mar 28 Houston, TX Toyota Centre

Fri, Mar 29 Houston, TX Toyota Centre

Mon, Apr 1 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Thu, Apr 4 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sat, Apr 6 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Sun, Apr 7 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Tue, Apr 9 Miami, FL Kaseya Center – NEW DATE

Sun, Apr 14 Austin, TX Moody Center

Mon, Apr 15 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sat, Apr 20 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Sun, Apr 21 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Tue, Apr 23 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Wed, Apr 24 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Fri, Apr 26 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

