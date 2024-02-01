Olivia Culpo Reveals Why She Dated Christian McCaffrey After Swearing Off Athletes for Good
Olivia Culpo is opening up about her relationship with NFL runningback Christian McCaffrey as well as breaking her own rule she had of “no athletes ever again.”
The 31-year-old model and Miss Universe has dated athletes Ryan Lochte, Danny Amendola, and Tim Tebow.
Click inside to read more…
“He’s just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for,” Olivia previously told ET of James. “So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn’t want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there.”
“He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship,” she continued. In addition, he “has a really good head on his shoulders and he’s hot too, right?”
The couple has been talking about building a family in the near future. “Yeah, I think every couple is going to have those conversations. I can’t tell you exactly when but I wish I could,” Olivia said. “I’m excited for the future. I have no exact timeline, but it will be really great.”