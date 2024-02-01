Adam Sandler to Be Honored With Icon Award at People's Choice Awards 2024

Adam Sandler is getting a special award.

The 57-year-old comedian and actor will be celebrated for his comedy career with the People’s Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, via Deadline.

While he’s perhaps best known for comedic roles like Happy Gilmore and The Wedding Singer, he’s also had turns in dramas like Uncut Gems, Hustle, and his upcoming film, Spaceman.

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will be hosted by Simu Liu, and will air live on Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, Peacock, and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

A red carpet event, Live From E!: People’s Choice Awards, will air on E! beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

