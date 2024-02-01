Leonardo DiCaprio Shows Off His Rugged Good Looks on Set of New Mystery Project

Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio has started working on his mysterious new movie with Paul Thomas Anderson.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner was spotted on set of the project, which does not have an official title, on Thursday (February 1) in Los Angeles.

Dressed casually, Leonardo pulled his hair back and rocked some scruff on his face. He was photographed walking around set and exiting a car.

Keep reading to find out more…

We do not know too much about the movie just yet, but it will reportedly be set in modern time. It was described as secretive and expensive when Leonardo signed on in early 2024. An estimated budget for the movie is around $100 million.

Sean Penn and Regina Hall also joined the ensemble cast.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

If you missed it, Leonardo‘s director and costar Lily Gladstone recently opened up about him being snubbed at the 2024 Oscars for his performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Meanwhile, Leonardo opened up about a big difference between his life and his experience on the red carpet.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Leonardo DiCaprio on set in the gallery…
Credit: CPR/D.SANCHEZ; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Leonardo DiCaprio, Movies, Paul Thomas Anderson, Regina Hall, Sean Penn