Martin Scorsese & Lily Gladstone Share Thoughts on Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar Snub for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Leonardo DiCaprio was considered a favorite to receive a Best Actor nomination at the 2024 Oscars for his work in Killers of the Flower Moon, but he didn’t get one in the end.

It’s widely believed that Leo was likely in 6th place in the voting process and probably just missed out on a nomination for his work. Now, his co-star Lily Gladstone and director Martin Scorsese, who were both nominated, are sharing their thoughts on the snub.

Lily told Variety that her parents were excited for her nomination, but upset over Leo’s snub.

“They were pissed,” she said. “He was the first to text me congratulations, with popping confetti. I told him how upset we all were. My nomination is equal parts his. I would not have been able to do what I did without his generosity as an actor and as a human being.”

Martin added, “He went so far into the complexities and contradictions of a man who was so weak, so malleable, who did such unspeakable things, but who also truly loved his wife. Leo fearlessly created a true Everyman … an Everyman that people just don’t want to acknowledge. So that will endure.”

Lily has revealed what Leo wrote in the text message to her after she got nominated.

