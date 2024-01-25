Lily Gladstone Reveals What Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio Texted Her After Oscars Nomination

Lily Gladstone is opening up about the congratulatory text she received from Leonardo DiCaprio!

The 37-year-old actress was nominated for her first Oscar for Best Actress, becoming the first Native American to be nominated in that category, and her Killers of the Flower Moon co-star was one of the first people to reach out.

Find out what he said inside…

While speaking with Extra‘s Billy Bush, Lily revealed what Leo texted her after her nomination was revealed.

“He was just so proud, and then I told him that I was watching with my parents and ‘we’re celebrating me, but we’re also, like, collectively very pissed off for you,’” she said, noting his lack of a nomination.

“He did such an incredible job in this, and, like, just, he made an impossible character just so vivid, and it made my job so much easier, so I really want to share this, this moment with him, but you know, he told me right before the Globes, ‘No matter the outcome, I think you’re amazing and I’m proud of you,’” she added.

Leonardo also shared in celebrating Lily‘s Oscar nom on his Instagram account.

“Congratulations to my dear friend @LilyGladstone for making Oscars history, as the first Native American woman to be nominated for Best Actress in Killers of the Flower Moon, and the fourth Indigenous actress to ever earn a nomination in the category,” he wrote. “And to this powerful film’s nine other nominations – telling this story with all of you has been an honor.”

In case you missed it, it was just announced that Lily is reuniting with her Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese for another movie!