Lily Gladstone Celebrates Historic Oscars 2024 Nomination for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Lily Gladstone is making Oscars history!

The 37-year-old actress, whose background is Blackfeet and Nez Percé, made history as the first Native American to become nominated in the Lead Actress category for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon at the 2024 Oscars.

Following her nomination, Lily shared a statement celebrating this historic feat.

“I am so deeply grateful to the Academy for this unparalleled honor. It has been a great blessing in and of itself to be a working actor at all, and to get to tell a story like ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is beyond what I could have ever hoped for,” Lily shared, via Entertainment Tonight.

“I both share and owe this moment to the incomparable Martin Scorsese, who honored the voices and wishes of the Osage Nation with such fortitude, and to my gracious and legendary co-stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, and especially Leonardo DiCaprio,” Lily continued. “His immense, exceptional talent and heart made this possible, I am forever a proud and grateful friend.”

Lily added, “I also want to acknowledge the rest of the amazing cast and crew that I was lucky enough to work with, including so many talented Osage and Indigenous artists, advocates, activists, leaders and storytellers. Indigenous excellence shaped this magnificent film, both in front of and behind the camera, at all levels of production.”

“It’s all the more sweet to get to share this honor with the legendary Six Nations Cayuga and Mohawk musician Robbie Robertson, Osage Nation composer Scott George, Marty, Bob, Thelma Schoonmaker, Jacqueline West, Rodrigo Prieto, Jack Fisk and all who were a part of bringing this difficult and necessary story to fruition on such a masterful scale,” Lily concluded. “A heartfelt congratulations to Annette, Sandra, Carey and Emma — you are all astounding and inspire me endlessly…I struggle to believe I’m in your company. To each of these humans, I say Iitaamiiksistsikomiit; I hope you all enjoy this beautiful day.”

The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10 - check out the full list of nominations here!