WWE's 'Raw' to Make Historic Move to Streaming In 2025

WWE is making another change with it’s Monday Night Raw programming!

The wrestling program currently airs on USA Network, but starting in 2025, the show will move to Netflix, leaving linear television for the first time since it started in 1993.

Raw isn’t the only thing that WWE is bringing over to Netflix.

In addition to Raw moving to the streaming in January 2025, Netflix will also be the international home to SmackDown and NXT, as well as “WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble,” and their award-winning documentaries, original series and forthcoming projects.

Raw will air on Netflix in the US, Canada, UK and Latin America.

“This deal is transformative,” TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro said. “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

“We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria shared in a statement. “By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE.”

“In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling,” Nick Khan, WWE President, adds. “We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base.”

This is the second big move for WWE in the past six months. SmackDown was announced to move from Fox to USA Network back in September.

Currently, Raw, SmackDown and NXT, as well as much of their programming, are available to stream on Peacock.

NXT will also be making a big move later this year, moving from USA Network to The CW in October 2024.