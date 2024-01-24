Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Brittany Mahomes Spotted at Dinner in New York City in Between Chiefs Games

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Spotted at Dinner in New York City in Between Chiefs Games

Ryan Gosling Reacts to 'Barbie' Oscar Nominations &amp; Snubs, Releases Lengthy Statement Criticizing The Academy

Ryan Gosling Reacts to 'Barbie' Oscar Nominations & Snubs, Releases Lengthy Statement Criticizing The Academy

Here's Why Anne Hathaway Walked Off a 'Vanity Fair' Photo Shoot Today

Here's Why Anne Hathaway Walked Off a 'Vanity Fair' Photo Shoot Today

Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Wed, 24 January 2024 at 12:24 am

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Suicide Attempt After Learning of Ozzy Osbourne's Affair

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Suicide Attempt After Learning of Ozzy Osbourne's Affair

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s previous affair.

On Sunday night (January 21) the 71-year-old TV personality appeared on stage in London for her Sharon Osbourne: Cut the Crap show where she revealed that she attempted suicide when she learned that the 75-year-old rocker cheated on her.

Keep reading to find out more…

“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that,” Sharon said, according to The Mirror. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work…it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

Sharon said that since her three kids with Ozzy - daughters Aimee and Kelly along with son Jack – were “older” at the time, she felt that they would be able to “take care of themselves.”

“So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom,” Sharon recalled. “The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me.”

Sharon and Ozzy first married in 1982 and briefly split in May 2016 following reports that he had been in a four-year affair with a hairstylist.

A few months later, Ozzy entered rehab for sex addiction. Ozzy and Sharon later reconciled and renewed their wedding vows in May 2017.

In a recent interview, Sharon revealed Ozzy‘s reaction to her dramatic weight loss.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne