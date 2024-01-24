Sharon Osbourne Reveals Suicide Attempt After Learning of Ozzy Osbourne's Affair

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s previous affair.

On Sunday night (January 21) the 71-year-old TV personality appeared on stage in London for her Sharon Osbourne: Cut the Crap show where she revealed that she attempted suicide when she learned that the 75-year-old rocker cheated on her.

“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that,” Sharon said, according to The Mirror. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work…it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

Sharon said that since her three kids with Ozzy - daughters Aimee and Kelly along with son Jack – were “older” at the time, she felt that they would be able to “take care of themselves.”

“So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom,” Sharon recalled. “The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me.”

Sharon and Ozzy first married in 1982 and briefly split in May 2016 following reports that he had been in a four-year affair with a hairstylist.

A few months later, Ozzy entered rehab for sex addiction. Ozzy and Sharon later reconciled and renewed their wedding vows in May 2017.

